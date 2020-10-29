Executives from Kaleida Health help out on Habitat for Humanity build in Fruit Belt

(WIVB) – On Wednesday, executives with Kaleida Health got out of the office to give to the community they serve in a different way.

They went to work helping build a “habitat” home on Rose Street in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt Neighborhood.

Kaleida also makes financial donations to Habitat to Humanity, but the charity says that the gift of time and labor is just as important.

“Habitat can’t do in the City of Buffalo what it does without sponsors like Kaleida,” Habitat for Humanity executive director Teresa Bianchi said. “Not only are they funding all the building materials for the house, but they’re also having teams of employees come out to build.”

Work will continue on the home. Habitat for Humanity hopes to have construction complete sometime next year.