Expected Record-Breaking Travel Through Thanksgiving Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Whether you’re going by car or by plane, AAA WCNY expects 55 million people to travel through this Thanksgiving weekend.

With that added foot traffic it’s important to arrive to the airport early. “There are a lot of people so we always recommend that folks get here two hours early,” said Helen Tederous, Buffalo Niagara International Airport Director of Public Affairs.

Airport officials say the added time makes for a much less stressful environment. As you navigate through the airport and into security, be sure to have your ID and ticket ready to go.

And don’t forget to check what you can and can’t bring on the flight. “If you’re bringing food for the Thanksgiving table, the turkey is a solid so it would be able to go through,” said AAA WCNY Public Relations Director Elizabeth Carey. “But the gravy is a liquid so it would not be able to go through in your carry on luggage.”

You’ll see some added security personnel on site though the holiday season. “We do a very high visibility deployment of the officers but then many in the airport that are not visible,” said George Gast, Chief NFTA Transit Police Dept. “They’re going to be dressed in plain clothes watching for illegal activities.”

At the Buffalo Niagara International Airport specifically, you can also expect to see plenty of Buffalo Bills fans headed out to Dallas.

Of course with high winds expected keep an eye on your flight status. The BNIA has a plan in place for passengers delayed. For more info head here.