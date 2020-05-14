Expert finds certain Erie County communities affected by COVID-19 more than others

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Erie County continues to monitor COVID-19 cases, officials announced Wednesday some groups could be impacted more than others.

Many in the Burmese and Karen communities are testing positive for this disease, doctors at Jericho Road Community Health Center found.

“We’re seeing in the refugee communities now, it’s really picking up over the last couple of weeks,” explained founder & CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, Dr. Myron Glick.

He said this could be a result of several factors – including where they work and how they live. Glick said many of these people work in essential jobs such as factories or grocery stores. When they become infected, often they don’t realize it and bring it back to their families. Often, these communities live in multi generational homes.

Because of this, Jericho Road has expanded its testing.

“Our philosophy with testing is no barriers,” said Glick. “You don’t need an appointment, you don’t need to have health insurance, you don’t even need to have symptoms. Just come and we’ll test you.”

Information on when and where this testing is available can be found here.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.