BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Friday’s bombshell decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, many are wondering what that means for rights across the country and in New York State.

“We’ve never, ever, in the entire history of this country seen the U.S. Supreme Court take away a constitutional right,” said UB law professor Lucinda Finley.

That of course changed Friday, and in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote SCOTUS should now revisit other cases involving the due process clause found in the fifth and fourteenth amendments.

The clause prohibits the government from depriving any person of life, liberty or property without due process of the law.

Thomas specifically mentioned three other landmark cases: Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges, which guarantees the right to contraception, same-sex consensual relations and same-sex marriage respectively.

“The reasoning of the majority opinion, I think, paves the way not just for the reconsideration, but the overruling of these very important precedents,” said UB law professor Michael Boucai.

But in the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that overturning Roe v. Wade should not cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.

“The majority opinion explicitly goes out of its way to disavow that intention,” Boucai said.

Right now, nearly two dozen states have laws that could restrict abortion rights, while 16 states, and the District of Columbia, have laws which protect them.

New York State has codified Roe v. Wade, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has launched a campaign educating people on their rights following the Supreme Court’s decision.

But that could change if a national ban on abortion is passed, and although Finely said there are many steps that need to occur, it could happen.

“Depending on what happens in the 2024 federal elections for congress and the presidency, we could be just two or three years away from a nation-wide ban on abortion,” she said.

Finley said she expects to see an influx of travelers coming into New York State, particularly into Western New York, to access abortion care.

Local Planned Parenthood Clinics tell News 4 they are already receiving calls from people living in states where the procedure is now illegal.

“It is a possibility that we could get overloaded,” said Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York CEO Michelle Casey. “We’re trying to add on additional staff so we can increase our capacity. We certainly have the facility capacity to see more people.”