BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Explore and More and AT&T are coming together to help stimulate kids’ minds.

More than 300 Buffalo Public School students took part in the STEM Enrichment Program at the museum.

It’s their way of getting students interested in a career in STEM. Students were able to learn skills from jobs in the construction, farming, and medical field.

This is the first year for the program.