Explore & More Children’s Museum offering “Pay What You Can” admission through October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the whole month of October, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is offering a “pay what you can option” for museum admittance.

The Pay What You Can program has been made possible thanks to a grant from the New Car Dealers of Western New York. It covers many events planned for the museum in October, including “Farmers’ Day” on Oct. 10, STEM Saturday on Oct. 17, and the Halloween Spooktacular from Oct. 17 to 31.

“This year has been trying on our community. We wanted to find a way to invite families to play, learn and forget about everything that is going on, without having to worry about finances while they’re at it,” said Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More.

The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets and more information can be found here.