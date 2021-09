EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Express Employment Professionals is looking to fill hundreds of jobs by hosting a socially distant drive through job fair on Wednesday.

The jobs include entry level manufacturing positions. Candidates will be interviewed on the spot.

The event will be held at the APL Delevan parking lot in East Aurora from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The job fair is free and open to the public.