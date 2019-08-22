Extended season this year for Discover Niagara Shuttle

There were plenty of tourists who were riding aboard the Discover Niagara Shuttle Thursday, when they found out they can enjoy the ride for just a little bit longer.



The Niagara Falls National Heritage Center announced that they’ll be extending the season for its Discover Niagara Shuttle. Originally the operation season for the shuttle was set to end around Labor Day, now it’s extended to October 15th.

“We’re here to say that the fun does not stop after Labor day, that we’re excited that there’s so much to do in the Western New York region,” said Sara Capen executive director Niagara Falls National Heritage Center.



The reason for the extension was to give tourists, both local and abroad, more time to enjoy all the things the Niagara region has to offer. The shuttle takes tourists on a 14 mile Falls to Fort Trip.

The Discover Niagara Shuttle started back in 2016 as a 2-year pilot project. It’s now becoming a permanent addition to Falls tourism.

For more information visit: http://www.discoverniagara.org/