Exterminator charged with exposing penis to customer on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says an exterminator on Grand Island was arrested for showing his penis to a customer.

On Saturday, authorities say they were contacted by the victim’s husband after the exterminator exposed himself.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a video of Eliezer Ortizapeita, 28, committing the act was captured using a doorbell system.

Ortizapeita was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with public lewdness — exposing private parts, and violations for disorderly conduct and exposure of a person.

Ortizapeita was released on appearance tickets, and will be back in court at a later time.

Anyone who believes something similar happened them is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903.