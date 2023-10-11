BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local eyewear company partnered with Rowell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund to raise funds for children and teens fighting cancer and blood disorders this past summer.

Peter Maeve Boutique Optical donated 100 percent of its proceeds from eye exams during the Courage of Carly Fund campaign, which ran from May to the end of summer. In total, the business contributed $6,195. Donors were also entered into a raffle for Tom Ford eyewear.

Courage of Carly funds childhood cancer and supports programs, including family counseling and therapeutic activities, for pediatric patients.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with businesses that are interested in giving back to make a difference for people confronted with pediatric cancer,” said Chuck Collard, co-founder of Courage of Carly and the father of Carly Collard Cottone, the fund’s namesake. “[Peter Maeve’s] involvement will support Carly’s vision to make the pediatric experience manageable for patients and their families.”