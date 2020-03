The FAA is moving ahead to require full use of a database containing pilot training records.

The database was part of the FAA Reauthorization Bill of 2010, following the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407.

The captain of that flight had just a few hundred hours of flight experience and failed several tests, but was still allowed to fly the plane before it crashed in Clarence Center.

Congressman Brian Higgins says full use of the database will protect people who fly.