CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing a computer failure that has the potential to impact all flights nationwide, an advisory from the Air Traffic Control System Command Center said.

In its latest update, the FAA “has ordered all airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System — responsible for communicating flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots — but there is no current time of restoration.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has briefed President Joe Biden on the FAA system outage, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” Jean-Pierre tweeted.

The cause of the outage is still undetermined.

“Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don’t know what the cause of it is, they expect in a couple of hours they’ll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time,” Biden said.

The FAA supported Biden’s statement, saying that all flights currently in the sky are safe to land. The administration explained that pilots check the NOTAM system before they fly.

“A Notice to Air Missions alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight,” the FAA tweeted.

Previously, the administration said that some functions were beginning to come back online, but National Airspace System operations remained limited.

In its original tweet, the FAA announced that it was performing final validation checks and reloading the system. It also announced that flight operations across the National Airspace System were affected.

“I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots,” Buttigieg tweeted.

The FAA said the outage means that no flights are able to be released, and airports across the nation are already reporting delays.

“United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA,” United Airlines told NewsNation in a statement.

American Airlines also released a statement saying they are closely monitoring the situation, which has impacted all airlines, and is working with the FAA to minimize disruption to their operation and customers.

As of 8 a.m. ET, there have already been 3,578 flights delayed within the U.S., according to FlightAware.

