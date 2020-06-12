Face masks, temperature taking, no smoking and don’t touch the cards — are some of the changes the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is making to keep visitors safe from Covid-19

Seneca officials are launching a gradual reopening of their local casinos. The first one to reopen is the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, it’s set to open on the June 18 — slots only.

“So with our phased approach, it really is important for the safety and health and well being of our employees and our guests,” said Joanne Israel assistant general manager. “So, as we feel we can take on more, we can see all of our protocols coming into play, and all of our procedures, we’ll move forward, as we feel that we are ready to move on and start opening up other things.”

Visitors won’t be able to play the table games right now. When those games are eventually allowed, how you play those games will change, for example, you won’t be able to touch the cards.

“When we do open up tables, and we will, just not in this first phase, there again will be social distancing. We’ll have much reduced seating at all the tables, and standing in regards to our craps tables,” said Pat Bassney, general manager Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino. “Players won’t be allowed to touch the cards.”

That’s right — you won’t be able to touch the cards. Bassney says the casino will announce the exact procedures for table games at a later time.



Some of the other changes taking place at the casino include, temperature checks, masks must be worn at all times, there’s no smoking, and the slot stations are at a social distance.



“All of our slots are at a social distance apart, so we’ve got a lot of our machines turned off, but we also have a lot turned on for our customers, so we’re very excited about that,” said Bassney.

The Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is set to open on June 25th and Seneca Allegheny Resort and Casino is set to open July 2nd.

