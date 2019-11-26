Fairgrounds Festival of Lights gets ready to turn on one million dazzling bulbs

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than one million dazzling lights will be turned on this Friday at the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights.

Crews started working on the lights just weeks after the Erie County Fair ended.

“As they say, if one bulb goes out, they all go out, so we have to check every single light bulb,” Marty Biniasz said, the marketing manager for the Erie County Fair.

When you arrive at the fairgrounds, you’ll start by driving through massive, lighted displays, which will take about 30 minutes. But Biniasz said families can spend between four and five hours there, because after the drive, there are six fully-decorated buildings to visit.

“Each building has it’s own theme… so for example, in the New York State Police building during the Fair, it’s a gingerbread theme with a lot of activities and crafts,” he said. “We’ve got an amazing North Pole experience, which really reminds me of big-time department stores of the 50’s and 60’s, as far as how extravagant the setting is for Santa Claus.”

Vendors will be there for a holiday shopping experience, and there are indoor rides as well. Kandy Kane the elf is back too, with a comedy magic show.

“There’s enough little kid humor, and adult humor to keep everyone satisfied.”

Kandy Kane and Santa Claus will be there every single night of the Festival of Lights.

It’s $25 for the entire car to come inside, with the rides costing an additional fee, but there is a big discount if you buy a ticket in the next couple of days. You have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to buy a ticket at any Tops location for just $15, which is a $10 saving.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights kicks off Friday, November 29 and runs through December 23. It’s open on weekends, and then some days of the week right before Christmas.

News 4’s Christy Kern will emcee the kickoff event on Friday, and will report live from Hamburg between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.