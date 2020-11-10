“Fairgrounds Festival of Lights” will flip the switch on Dec. 1

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The annual “Fairgrounds Festival of Lights” will flip the switch on more than 1 million twinkling lights next month- but things will be different because of the pandemic.

This year, the festival will be a drive-through, which means you will have to stay in your car the whole time.

You’ll also have to buy your tickets in advance.

You can get them at any Tops location for $15 a vehicle.

News 4 will be live at the festival starting on News 4 Wake Up! starting Dec. 1.

News 4’s Christy Kern will emcee the event on the night of Dec. 1 as officials flip the ceremonial switch.