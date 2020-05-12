Faith-based group gearing up to spread love to Buffalo PD

A faith-based organization, called Operation Overwatch, prepared hundreds of care packages for members of the Buffalo Police Department on Tuesday.

“Today, what we’re doing is we’re putting together all these care packages for the buffalo pd,” David Budz, founder of Operation Overwatch.

The care packages are packed with gift cards, little flashlights, pens, a little booklet, hand sanitizer and a peacemaker bible. More than 500 care packages will be distributed on Wednesday.

“We want them to know how loved they are in the community,” said Budz.