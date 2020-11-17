Faith leaders in Erie County prepare for limited capacity regulations as coronavirus cases rise

ERIE COUNTY N.Y. (WIVB) – Under the state’s yellow zone regulations houses of worship are restricted to 50 percent capacity. If parts of Erie County enter the orange zone, capacity will be limited even more.

“We’re concerned but at the same time we’ve always looked at this not as an obstacle but as an opportunity,” said Bruce Corris who’s the president of Congregation Shir Shalom. They’re looking into ways to celebrate Hanukkah virtually this year.

“We’re putting together a video production and a lot of people are taking part in it and we’re going to release it during Hanukkah and people I hope will enjoy it,” he said.

Houses of worship throughout Erie County are getting ready just incase there’s another shutdown. Terry King from Saving Grace Ministries says he timing isn’t the best.

“Covid is stressful enough, especially now during the holiday season to be separated from the loved ones and those that really support this walk that we have in our faith is going to be challenging for many,” he said.

True Bethal Baptist Pastor Darius Pridgen says faith leaders have a responsibility to follow restrictions and believes most places will comply.

“I think for most people who are spiritual that they recognize that some of their celebrations, maybe one of the best gifts that they can give is to give distance and maybe even to shut down when it is necessary,” he said.

Restrictions under the orange zone require houses of worship to limit capacity to 33 percent and no more than 25 people.