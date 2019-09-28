Fall Fest at Larkin Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Larkin Square is thrilled to present another free community event on Saturday, September 28th from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 745 Seneca Street in Larkin Square.

You can enjoy over 30 artisan vendors, food trucks, live music by Ed Wyner Band (1-4 p.m.), alpacas, pumpkins and lawn games. The Buffalo Police Department will also be in on site with live demonstrations, raffles and more.

Neighboring businesses in Larkinville like Hydrolic Hearth, Swan Street Diner, Flying Bison Brewery and Buffalo Distilling Comany will host special activities throughout the day. This event is rain or shine.