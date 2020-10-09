Fall travel reaching its peak, top NYS destinations according to AAA

Fall foliage changes colors near Three Brothers Mountain in Adirondack Park in Keene Valley, N.Y. in October 2016. (AP / Tom Curley)

(WSYR-TV) — Travelers are looking for experiences from areas without high COVID rates in 2020 and the rich colors of autumn are inspiring tourists to book fall getaways this Columbus Day weekend.

According to AAA Western and Central New York continues to see travel within New York State grow in popularity as residents look to avoid quarantine. Some travelers are cautiously booking trips outside of the state based on the governor’s travel advisory list.

Last year, fall travel within New York was common, but so was international travel, Orlando Halloween bookings, and pre-arranged group travel. This year, Orlando is still a desired travel destination but bookings are down dramatically from 2019.

Here are the top trends for travel this holiday weekend based on AAA bookings and requests for maps and tour books:

Adirondacks region

Finger Lakes

Vermont (no NYS quarantine in effect as of 10/7/20)

New Hampshire (no NYS quarantine in effect as of 10/7/20)

Wine Trails (Niagara, Chautauqua, Finger Lakes)

State Parks (Niagara Falls State Park, Letchworth State Park, Watkins Glen State Park, Allegany State Park)

Even if traditional fall festivals are not taking place this year, adventure seekers can still safely take part in activities like apple picking, visiting pumpkin patches, touring wine trails, and more.

New York State parks offer beautiful views and the opportunity to socially distance and travel safely. Camping has increased and gas prices remain low making road trips in 2020 popular.