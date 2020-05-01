Families turning to area food banks as pandemic makes it difficult to put food on the table

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With millions on unemployment and students home from school, families are having to turn to food pantries in order to have access to daily meals.

In a statewide survey conducted by Raising New York, many families reported that the coronavirus outbreak has made it extremely tough when it comes to putting food on the table.In fact, many reported having to either skip or reduce their family’s meals.

“Many of these data points underscore what many of us already realize is a troubling reality of the pandemic,” said Melodie Baker from United Way of Buffalo. “Families who are historically under-served during so-called normal times are being disproportionately impacted when it comes to food and security.”

That leads families having to turn to resources they may not have prior to this pandemic.

Officials with FeedMore WNY say they are seeing people who never reached out to them for services before.

“We know a lot of people are reaching out because their families relied on their school’s meal program for feeding their children two nutritious meals a day,” said Catherine Shick, communications director of FeedMore WNY.

But as more people are turning to food banks, less people are donating. Shick says FeedMore nearly exhausted their donated food supply a few weeks ago. Because of that, they’re asking the public to donate what they can.

Information on how and what to donate can be found on their website.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.