Family calls for peace on anniversary of Buffalo woman’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Loved ones of Santana Anderson say they want her to be remembered as a strong single mother.

They also say now ,a year after her death ,changes must be made to prevent more senseless deaths from happening due to gun violence.

Anderson’s father, Alan Collins, says his daughter spent the day of August 4th, 2018 with her kids before taking them to a gathering.

The single mother was shot and killed outside of a home on Hagen Street later that night after what police say was an argument at a party.

Her family held a vigil on the anniversary of her death as a way to celebrate her life and remember the kind of person she was.

Now the family is calling for change, asking local leaders to take action against gun violence in the city and calling on community members to prevent something like this from happening.