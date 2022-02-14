Family of 77-year-old found dead outside Safire nursing home speaks out

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s still a mystery how Judith Schrecengost ended up dead outside the Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns nursing home in the Town of Tonawanda on Feb. 8.

The temperature was between 20 and 30 degrees that day. Tonawanda Police are not releasing any information and it’s unclear how long she was outside or if she was dressed for the weather.

“We just spent all day Saturday with her and wasn’t expecting that,” said Tina Delgrolice. “I was glad that we got to spend that many hours on Saturday. We had her for 10 hours.”

Her fondest memories of her mother include their time spent on vacation.

“We did a girls trip to Florida. That was the last trip we went on,” Delgrolice said. “She had her big hat on. And I was just sitting at the beach with my mom doing nothing.”

According to the New York State Health Department, between January of 2018 and December of 2021 there’s been 159 complaints against Safire. There were also 14 complaint-related citations.

The family is represented by Brown Chiari LLP and declined to discuss how Judith was treated at the facility. The State Health Department and police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call (716) 879-6606. The family’s lawyer is collecting information as well at (716) 681-7190.