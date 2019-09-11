Family of 9/11 victim remembers loved one ahead of 18th anniversary of terrorist attacks

Paul Walier says little things always remind him of his sister Margaret Seeliger, but the weeks leading up to Sept. 11 are especially tough.

Seeliger – a native of Hamburg – was on the 101st floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center when a plane crashed into it just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We were hoping she was out of town on that day, but she wasn’t,” Walier said. “The very next day I got in a car and drove down to New York City with my brother, and we went to the different hospitals and put her name on lists, and everyone had these pictures up. It was really just a surreal moment – then we found out she had passed.”

Now, 18 years later, Walier tells News 4 while his family continues to mourn Margaret’s loss, they’ll always remember her legacy.

“No matter how many years it’s been, it will always hurt,” he said. “Margaret was just a real fun-loving, real bubbly girl – sometimes the life of the party – had a lot of friends, very smart, very hardworking, overall a good sister.”