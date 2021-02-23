Family of Chexx bubble hockey manufacturer donates collection to Strong Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Strong Museum received a donation from the family of Buffalo-native Ralph Coppola.

Coppola was the president of the coin-operated game developer and manufacture Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE) and manufacturer of the iconic Chexx “bubble hockey” game.

According to the museum, the family donated materials including design documentation, concept artwork, correspondence, photographs, magazines, and more related to Coppola and the games his company produced.

“These materials document nearly 40 years of a local company—headquartered only about 60 miles from The Strong in Buffalo, New York—that Ralph Coppola built into an international, coin-operated game industry leader,” says Jeremy Saucier, Assistant Vice President for Interpretation and Electronic Games.

