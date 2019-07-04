Family of pedestrian killed on Niagara Falls Boulevard files lawsuit

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– The family of a woman killed trying to cross Niagara Falls Boulevard last year is now suing the young driver who hit her as well as the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda.

Jennifer Duffin had been attempting to cross the roadway near Willow Ridge Drive in the early morning of May 12, 2018, when she was hit by a car driven by Michael O’Hare Jr.

Now her family has filed a lawsuit against him, his father, Michael O’Hare Sr. – who owns the vehicle – as well as the Towns of Tonawanda and Amherst, citing negligence.

The State – which maintains and manages the actual roadway – was not cited in the lawsuit.

There have been several accidents – including fatalities – involving pedestrians on the Boulevard. Last year it was announced the State’s DOT would conduct a safety study to make improvements along the roadway, including better pavement markings and crossing signals.

When asked for reaction on the lawsuit, both Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger and Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said they were unable to comment on pending litigation.