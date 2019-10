BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Join Family Promise of WNY tonight for their 5th annual Choctoberfest fundraiser to help families experiencing homelessness.

The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the World of Beer in the Walden Galleria Mall.

The evening will feature a celebration of the delights of chocolate and beer. Enjoy all-you-can-eat chocolates, hors d’oeuvres, a basket auction, prizes and more.

Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. All tickets include a free drink voucher.