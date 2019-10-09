Family with daughter battling cancer receives car donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Zoe Bova is 15 years old and has battled through two bouts of cancer in her lifetime.

She lives in the Southtowns and has been receiving treatment at the medical campus in Buffalo.

Her mother told us she took about 9 months off of work to help Zoe through this and during Zoe’s treatment, her car broke down.

So, she went to the staff at the hospital and asked if there was anything they could do to help. This donation came at the perfect time.

“In my life, I would never imagine someone giving me something that big, as far as a car, I was just so grateful and blessed. We needed it, we really did,” Elizabeth Bova.

This car donation happened thanks to several people. Geico donated the vehicle to Frank Todaro’s Collision Masters in Buffalo.

Collision Masters took the car and made it look brand new. West Herr Automotive group supplied all the factory parts to Collision Masters.

The Punt Foundation helped make it happen, they provide assistance to local families who are facing pediatric cancer.