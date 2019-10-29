Famous movie director Guillermo del Toro makes visit to the Queen City

Oscar winning movie director Guillermo del Toro just wrapped up a visit to Buffalo.

And, according to his Twitter, he left sometime Tuesday afternoon, but not before meeting with the mayor and the county executive.



“Well the famous film director shared with county executive Poloncarz and I that he loves Buffalo and Erie County that he is looking at doing a project here in our community, that he’s visited Buffalo and Erie County a number of times and we wanted to welcome him to our community.”

We reported earlier this month that the director could be filming a movie with Bradley Cooper here in Buffalo.

“Guillermo del Toro has been to Buffalo recently, and we spent a couple of days scouting locations and he really likes the look of Buffalo,” said Tim Clark Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner, Del Toro has been scoping out places for movie shoots.

Buffalo Film Commissioner Tim Clark says the project will be “Nightmare Alley.”