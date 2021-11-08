FanDuel, DraftKings among 9 mobile sports betting operators approved in New York

In this Sept. 9, 2018 photo, customers watch sports on a giant screen at the sports book of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Panelists at a gambling conference in Atlantic City, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, predicted 90 percent of all US sports betting will be done online or over smart phones within the next 10 years. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State took another step toward the implementation of mobile sports betting Monday when the state Gaming Commission approved nine betting operators to take mobile wagers.

The approved operators include big names like FanDuel and DraftKings, as well as BetMGM and Caesars. The others that gained approval are Bally’s, Rush Street Interactive, Wynn, Empire Resorts and PointsBet.

The Gaming Commission says the operators can begin taking mobile bets “as soon as they locate and test servers.” BetMGM said they didn’t have a timeline yet on when their app might go live.

“Winning bidders may select a facility to house servers, with Commission retaining final approval of location as well as reasonable and actual costs,” a spokesperson for the New York State Gaming Commission told News 4. “Each needs to build out server room, equipment has to be tested and approved by an independent testing laboratory.”

The state will impose a 51% tax rate on profits from sports betting.

Currently, sports bets can only be placed in person at select casinos in the state, including the Seneca casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca. But the state approved mobile sports betting in the spring.

MGM CEO Adam Greenblatt called New York “a state vital to ensuring nationwide leadership in sports betting and iGaming over time.”

“We would like to thank the New York Gaming Commission as well as congratulate them for keeping to their timetable,” he added. “New York has the potential to be one of the largest sports betting markets in the U.S. and BetMGM is particularly well positioned to become a leader in the state.”

A list of casinos that currently support in-person betting is below.

Bridgeport: Point Place Casino (Caesars)

Buffalo: Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

Chittenango: Yellow Brick Road Casino (Caesars)

Hogansburg: Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort (FOX Bet)

Monticello: Resorts World Catskills (Bet365)

Niagara Falls: Seneca Niagara Casino

Nichols: Tioga Downs (Betfair US/FanDuel)

Salamanca: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

Schenectady: Rivers Casino (Rush Street and Kambi)

Verona: Turning Stone Resort & Casino (Caesars)

Waterloo: Del Lago Resort & Casino (DraftKings)