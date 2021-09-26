Fans weigh-in on first Bills game with vaccine requirements at Highmark Stadium

The Bills home against Washington was the first game to take place a Highmark Stadium where all fans had to show proof of vaccination at the door.

Fans were required to show they’ve had at least one covid shot entering the game. Everyone has to have to shots, or be fully vaccinated by Halloween. Fans must show their actual vaccination card, not a photo copy or a screenshot; fan can also use the Excelsior Pass.

“I’m a health care worker,” said Bills fan Melissa Dorsch from Texas. “I am 100 percent everyone needs to be vaccinated, that’s the only way we’re going to get through this.”

Tim Takacs of Buffalo is a season ticket holder. He’s not vaccinated, so he and his family are going to enjoy the game from the RV lot.

“I’m not going to be able to go into the game. I’m a season ticket holder. I have been for a very long time and obviously that affected me,” said Takacs. “I sold my ticket for this game, but I still come to have fun and hang out with everybody.”

Erie County Vaccination Clinic for the Covid-19 https://www2.erie.gov/health/index.php?q=covid-19-vaccine-information