Fantasy Island addresses season ticket holder concerns on ride closures, gives status on ride updates

A season ticket holder at Fantasy Island says some of her trips to the park this summer have not been filled with fun.

Dawn Mullen from Buffalo reached out to News 4 to say some of the rides were closed down and the wave pool wasn’t operating. On top of rides that were closed, some of the food stands weren’t open and she says she didn’t get help at customer service.

So we took her concerns to park officials.

Over the last few years Fantasy Island officials say they’ve invested millions to get the park up to standards, and some people we talked to say they notice it.

“We like it so far it’s nice, people are nice here, I can’t complain,” said park visitor Alexander Chiwele.

“We love it, it’s clean, it’s affordable,” said park visitor Cathy Ballester. “You know they’ve been fixing up the rides.”

When News 4 visited the park all rides were open. However, during the upgrades and maintenance work park visitor may have seen a few ride closures.

“With an aging park there are some things that needed to be addressed,” said Fantasy Island Marketing Director Doug Mandell.

The season ticket holder who reached out to News 4 says several times this summer, the wave pool was one of the attractions constantly closed.

“It’s not typical for our rides to be closed normally they are open and operating for our guests to enjoy,” Mandell said.

The park says the wave pool was closed because it was installing new plumbing, which is part of the summer upgrades.

“We’ve added additional fencing and safety precautions to a lot of our rides and attractions and we have done things to make the rides themselves more reliable and so they operate for our guests and so they can enjoy them every single day,” Mandell said.

Park managers added that sometimes rides are closed down becasue of the weather.

“So if there’s lightning within 10 or 5 miles from the park certain rides will have to temporarily close until the weather passes,” Mandell said.

If that happens, the park says signs will be posted to let visitors know the rides are down for safety reasons in bad weather.

“Well safety is our number one priority,” Mandell said. “We want people to come and have fun but we want them to be safe.”