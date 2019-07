ASHVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple farm animals were killed in a barn fire in Chautauqua County, according to WNY News Now.

Crews responded to the scene on Wellman Rd. in Ashville around 3:30 a.m.

In addition to the animals being killed, a number of buildings and vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

The siding of a house also suffered damage. No people were hurt.