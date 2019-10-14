Fashion Outlets holding job fair on Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair will take place at the Saks OFF 5th court, near entrance six, from 4-6 p.m.

The mall is looking to fill part-time, seasonal and full-time positions at stores and the Mercado Place Food Hall.

Anyone interested in attending should dress professionally, bring several copies of their resume and prepare for potential on-the-spot interviews.

Here are the stores that will be conducting on-site interviews:

American Eagle/Aerie

Auntie Anne’s

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Clark’s

Dough Life

Francesca’s

Polo Ralph Lauren

Vans

Victoria’s Secret

Mercado Place Food Hall

Other retailers planning to hire are Bath & Body Works, Calvin Klein, Coach, Dave’s Christmas Wonderland, Express Factory Store and Nike, among others.

“There are many job seekers out there, and we want them to know that we are making it convenient for them to find a job quickly through our job fair and on-the-spot interviews. These days, applications are almost always digital, and the NYS Department of Labor is generously assisting with that by providing laptops on-site at the job fair. We have plenty of positions available to those looking for work in Niagara County, and we hope to see a great turnout at the fair,” said John Doran, senior manager of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

Along with the Wednesday event, hiring events for the anticipated Mercado Place Food Hall will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

The food hall will feature 15 restaurants and is scheduled to open within the next month.

“We’ve been planning for and building out Mercado Place for the past 12 months, and as we gear up to open we’re excited to build our team of hard working individuals,” said Kristy Mazurek, public relations and marketing director, Mercado Place.