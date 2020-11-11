Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls hosting drive-through food drive for Feedmore WNY on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – World Kindness Day is Nov. 13- and to celebrate, the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA is hosting a food drive the next day to benefit Feedmore WNY.

The food drive will be a drive-through- you can drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at mall entrance four (by the Niagara Falls mural).

Those who drop off non-perishable food items will receive a Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls “swag bag”.

Monetary donations to Feed More WNY will also be accepted here.

The drive is part of the Fashion Outlets’ parent company – Macerich – “Million Meals Challenge,” an initiative to support local community food banks around the country.

