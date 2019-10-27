Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls preparing for Boo Bash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The weather may be pretty rough for Trick-or-Treaters on Thursday evening, but your kids can keep their costumes dry at a big event inside the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls ahead of Halloween.

The Fashion Outlets is opening its doors for this year’s Boo Bash from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29.

Every year, families show up by the thousands for the free indoor trick-or-treating, where vendors and sponsors set up around the mall offering candy for kids of all ages.

All proceeds benefit the United Way of Greater Niagara.

“I didn’t know what to expect and the first year, we’re all set up to go and the doors open and 5,000 kids come through the doors to go trick-or treating,” recalled United Way of Greater Niagara President Connie Brown.

“It’s a wild, great event,” she added.

All of the trick-or-treaters can show off their costumes, with costume contests for different age categories at 7 p.m. The winners receive $50 Visa gift cards.

The costume contest and the trick-or-treating are free for anyone.

Families can also enjoy things like balloon animals, Halloween crafts, and cotton candy for $1 donations to the United Way and the programs it supports.

“We service 30 agencies in the Niagara County area, so it was a great fit for us,” Brown said. “And we work together. We supply the volunteers for the Boo Bash event.”

For the first time this year, Nickle City Reptiles will be at Boo Bash offering families a chance to meet some unique creatures.

Trick-or-treaters are invited to pick up passports at the Guest Services desk near the Saks Off Fifth to get stamped by the different vendors. Completed passports can be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

The more trick-or-treaters who come out, the merrier.

“We love to give back to organizations that deserve it and United Way certainly does. We love to help the community and this is a great way to provide a safe, warm, indoor trick-or-treating event for the kids,” said Meghan Ayers, marketing director for the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

“The fact that they don’t have to cover up their costumes with a big old winter jacket and they get to show off their costumes is the best part,” she said.

For more information about this year’s Boo Bash, click here.