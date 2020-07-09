Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to reopen on Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls will open Friday after being closed due to COVID-19.

The shopping center has upgraded air filters throughout the building’s air conditioning system to comply with state reopening guidelines, and cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been increased to help keep guests and employees safe.

Mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Not all stores and restaurants will be open on Friday- so check the Fashion Outlets’ website before planning your trip.

“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls,” said John Doran, Property Manager at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. “More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy through jobs, sales taxes and more.”