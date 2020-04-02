FASNY is reminding New Yorkers about cooking safety tips during social distancing

Authentic home kitchen, freshly made white bread rolls proving sprinkled with with flour ready for baking on tray

(WIVB) – As New York residents are staying home and cooking more, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York is reminding everyone to be safe in the kitchen.

Kitchen fires are the number one cause of home fires and the number one cause of home fire injuries according to the National Fire Prevention Association.

FASNY is asking New Yorkers to follow these cooking safety tips as social distancing continues throughout the state:

Remain in the kitchen while cooking. Whether you’re frying, grilling, baking or broiling food, it’s always a good idea to supervise cooking directly. With many New Yorkers working from home, or attending to school-age children that are now home more, it is very easy to become distracted while cooking.

Most cooking fires involve the stovetop, so keep anything that can catch fire away from it, and turn off the stove when you leave the kitchen, even if it’s for “just a second.” A second is all it takes for a house fire to start.

If you’re simmering, boiling, baking or roasting food, check it regularly and use a timer to remind yourself that you’re cooking.

For homes with children, have the kids remain outside the kitchen area while food is being prepared. Pets should also be kept out of the kitchen while cooking. The safest chef is an undistracted chef!

Avoid loose or dangling clothing when cooking – particularly around the stovetop burners on gas ranges.

Make sure your smoke detectors are functioning by pressing the “test” button. If needed, replace the batteries – and if not functioning after testing, install brand-new smoke alarms.

Founded in 1872, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) represents the interests of the approximately 90,000 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel in New York State. For more information, visit www.fasny.com.