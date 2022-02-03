Father and son from WNY take plea deals in connection with Capitol riot

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON (WIVB) – A father and son from Western New York have accepted plea deals in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 Captiol riot.

William Michael Sywak and William Jason Sywak both pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a fine up to $5,000.

They also agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages caused at the Capitol, which were estimated to be $1.5 million in total. Other charges against them were dropped as part of the agreement.

The Sywaks are the third and fourth Western New Yorkers to take plea deals for their actions on Jan. 6; others are awaiting trial. Their plea deals were signed in January but were not filed by the Justice Department until this week.

Both men were arrested on May 19 and charged with knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading on Capitol grounds.

The FBI alleged the men told them they went to Washington D.C. to see the protests but did not go inside the Capitol. However, the FBI believes video evidence shows both men entering the building and locking arms once inside. The men allegedly spent more than 20 minutes inside the Capitol and over an hour on restricted grounds.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all counts when arraigned in August. They will be sentenced on June 6.

The FBI is still welcoming anonymous tips about the Capitol riot. You can call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. More information can be found here.