Father Baker two stages from sainthood

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Well-known local priest Father Nelson Baker is still on the road to canonization.

Father Baker developed a city of charity under the patronage of “Our Lady of Victory” in Lackawanna. He’s in the process of becoming a saint. Monsignor David LiPuma said there are four stages to becoming a saint and Father Baker still needs the last two.

Father Baker passed away in 1936.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now