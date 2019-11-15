Father held without bail after 5-year-old son allegedly brought ‘Spiderman’ heroin to school in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke father, whose five-year-old son allegedly brought heroin to school on Thursday, is being held without bail until his dangerousness hearing next week.

Twenty-nine-year-old Benny Garcia was arrested on an active warrant Thursday after police were notified about the incident at Lawrence School and visited his apartment on Essex Street in Holyoke.

According to the prosecutor in court Friday, when police searched the apartment they found 38 individual baggies believed to be cocaine and an additional 170 bags of heroin, some of which were labeled with Spiderman like the one the child brought to school.

Garcia entered a not guilty plea in Holyoke District Court Friday morning on multiple drug charges. A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20.

According to Holyoke Police Lieutenant James Albert, officers were called to the Lawrence School after Garcia’s son brought a packet containing white powder to the school and told his teacher “he puts it in his mouth.” The prosecutor stated that the child found the drugs in the living room of their apartment.

Albert said the white powder, suspected to be cocaine or heroin, had Spiderman stamped on the packet. The boy told his teacher it turns him into Spiderman when he eats it. The teacher notified the principal, who alerted authorities. The boy was treated at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

Garcia’s active warrant, according to the prosecutor, was in connection with a previous drug case from October 2018.

The Department of Children and Family Services have been notified about this incident.

Watch the full arraignment here:

Latest News: