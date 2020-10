BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the April 2019 shooting death of a Buffalo boy.

Buffalo Police shared the FBI’s poster on Monday.

Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, 12, was killed when he was hit by a stray bullet in his residence on Williams Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office.