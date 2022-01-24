(WIVB) – The FBI’s Buffalo office is looking to identify potential victims of a Pennsylvania man who is accused of preying on teenagers on Snapchat.
Kaung Myat Kyaw of Penn Hills, Penn. was arrested in Nov. 2021 by the FBI’s Pittsburgh office following a joint investigation into Kyaw’s alleged enticing of underage girls to produce and send sexually explicit photos and videos.
The FBI is looking for potential victims who were under 18 years old who may have been asked to produce sexually graphic videos or photos, or to engage in sexual contact. They’re also looking for anyone who had contact with someone with the following usernames:
- Savnxh
- jokerxkris
- krxs.com
- other variations of those usernames
These are not the only usernames used to contact victims.
According to the FBI, the contact may have occurred by text message posing as Snapchat support, asking victims for their login credentials or a reset password code. After the information was given, the account would have been taken over and the photos were saved by the suspect.
Contact may also have been made through “catfishing”, with the subject posing as a bisexual girl from 14 to 16 years old on friend-finding platforms before moving to Snapchat.
After exchanging photos, or accessing and obtaining nude photos from the victim’s Snapchat account, a separate account would then add the victim and attempt to extort them by initiating a “Seven Day Challenge” and threatening to send their nude photos to family and friends if they didn’t comply.
If you or anyone you know has been victimized by Kaung Myat Kyaw or has information relevant to this investigation, please click here and complete a short questionnaire.
- FBI’s Buffalo office looking for potential victims of Snapchat nude photo extortion scam
- Reward offered for information on man wanted on human trafficking charges in Alabama
- Buffalo man shot on Minnesota Avenue
- Brian Laundrie’s notebook: Gabby Petito’s fiancé took responsibility for her death, FBI says
- Buffalo Man arrested on cocaine, weapons charges
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.