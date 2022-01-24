FBI’s Buffalo office looking for potential victims of Snapchat nude photo extortion scam

FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users’ safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WIVB) – The FBI’s Buffalo office is looking to identify potential victims of a Pennsylvania man who is accused of preying on teenagers on Snapchat.

Kaung Myat Kyaw of Penn Hills, Penn. was arrested in Nov. 2021 by the FBI’s Pittsburgh office following a joint investigation into Kyaw’s alleged enticing of underage girls to produce and send sexually explicit photos and videos.

The FBI is looking for potential victims who were under 18 years old who may have been asked to produce sexually graphic videos or photos, or to engage in sexual contact. They’re also looking for anyone who had contact with someone with the following usernames:

Savnxh

jokerxkris

krxs.com

other variations of those usernames

These are not the only usernames used to contact victims.

According to the FBI, the contact may have occurred by text message posing as Snapchat support, asking victims for their login credentials or a reset password code. After the information was given, the account would have been taken over and the photos were saved by the suspect.

Contact may also have been made through “catfishing”, with the subject posing as a bisexual girl from 14 to 16 years old on friend-finding platforms before moving to Snapchat.

After exchanging photos, or accessing and obtaining nude photos from the victim’s Snapchat account, a separate account would then add the victim and attempt to extort them by initiating a “Seven Day Challenge” and threatening to send their nude photos to family and friends if they didn’t comply.

If you or anyone you know has been victimized by Kaung Myat Kyaw or has information relevant to this investigation, please click here and complete a short questionnaire.