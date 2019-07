NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The state health department is warning New Yorkers to check where their basil came from. The FDA has announced the herb may be linked to cases of cyclosporiasis.

The advisory is for basil imported from Mexico by Siga Logistics. If you bought basil between June 14 to July 9, do not eat it and throw it away.

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness caused by parasites and can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue.