Federal funding to end youth homelessness heading to WNY

The Homeless Alliance of Western New York received $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Thursday.

The funding will help programs like rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes. Officials say, kids are the most vulnerable.

According to the homeless alliance, about a quarter of the homeless population in Erie County are children and in Niagara County nearly a third of the homeless population are children.

“This money will go to help youth from 14 to 24. And, when you think of the problems that are out there for young people trying to navigate very complex support systems in both counties, they just need some assistance,” said Dale Zuchlewski Executive Director Homeless Alliance of Western New York. They need some assistance finding housing. This helps especially those who are most affected by homelessness, people of color and the LBGTQ community too.”



The homeless alliance serves homeless programs Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans Counties.