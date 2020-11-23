Federal Grand Jury indicts Buffalo man for threatening to kill person in Facebook video

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man is being charged with threats by interstate communications and cyberstalking, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s Office.

On Monday, his office announced a grand jury returned an indictment against 24-year-old Samuel Mara.

According to the indictment and a previously filed complaint, the FBI and New York State Police began investigating a video, allegedly taken in front of Buffalo Police Department’s C District Station, on June 6.

Kennedy’s office says the two hours and ten minutes Facebook live stream was taken by an individual identified as A.M., a close associate of Samuel Mara.

In this video, a crowd is peacefully protesting, and at times the U.S. Attorney says you can hear A.M. comment in the video, and Mara sporadically appears in the video.

Officials tell News 4, Mara and A.M. are discussing an alleged purported KKK rally scheduled to take place in downtown Buffalo in the video.

Kennedy’s office says you can hear Mara saying:

“Listen…what they’re gonna do is, they’re gonna drive themselves crazy outta’ all the overwhelming fear and one of them is (inaudible) gonna hurt us or kill us and that’s gonna start (inaudible) and then we gonna do whatever the (expletive) we want. It will happen, we are in power. They are scared. They will act off impulse and they will try to kill us, when they do that. Then they will all die. We will kill them all. I will personally kill [Victim 1].”

His office also says through June and July, Mara allegedly continued to make threats directed toward the victim, members of their family, and others.

Officials tell us these threats were made over social media accounts Mara controlled, as well as directly by Mara to other individuals.

Mara was arraigned Monday morning and released on conditions.

The charges carry a max penalty of five years in prison and $250,000 fine.