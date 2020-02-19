Federal grant program could help protect Hoover Beach from further storm damage

A new federal program offers some hope to homeowners along Lake Erie, who have experienced extreme property damage due to raising water levels in the lake.

It’s a program offered through FEMA, and it gives municipalities the chance to apply for a “mitigation grant.”

Once the Town of Hamburg applies for the grant, they can use the money towards the building a pre-storm solution to the area’s Lake Erie problem.

Most recently, some of the homes in this area sustained severe damage during storms like the Oct. 31 storm in 2019.

Shaw says, the solution calls for the installation of barriers that are 75 to 100 yards out in the water. When the waves from the lake come in, the barriers will help slow their speed, thereby reducing damage to the shoreline.