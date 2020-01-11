Federal Probation Officers recommending Stephen Zarsky get 6-month prison term

(WIVB)–Federal Probation Officers are recommending that Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins’ fiance, spend six months in prison.

They also recommend that he pays a $20,000 fine. Zarsky, along with Cameron and Chris Collins, pled guilty in October 2019 to charges related to an insider trading scheme.



Probation Officers are asking for the same amount of prison time for Cameron Collins and a year and a day in prison for his father Chris Collins.



Zarsky’s attorneys are requesting he receives probation and community service. Stephen Zarksy will be sentenced on January 24, 2020 – one day after Cameron Collins and a week after Chris Collins.