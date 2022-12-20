BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– “Volunteering is absolutely essential to our mission at FeedMore, and we urgently need volunteers at this moment.”

FeedMore Western New York is fighting food insecurity one plate at a time, and they are looking for extra hands on deck to help WNY’s neighbors in need.

“We know that 1 in 8 people are struggling with food insecurity,” Catherine Shick, FeedMore Public Relations Manager said. “For children, the rate’s even higher, we’re looking at 1 in 5 children who may not know where their next meal will come from.”

FeedMore WNY has a variety of programs to help feed our neighbors in need, but they are looking for help with drivers for their Home-Delivery meal program, also known as “Meals on Wheels.”

“It’s such an amazing opportunity because not only are you providing that nutritious meal, you’re providing that socialization and that well-being check for our homebound neighbors, many of them who are socially isolated,” said Shick. “The only person they may see that day is their home-delivered volunteer.”

Their staff prepares about 5,000 homemade meals daily, to help their homebound clients, get meals delivered right to their doorstep. However, they are in desperate need for more drivers to help get these meals delivered.

“We have a lot of our regular volunteers that tend to go south for the winter, and right now we have a lot of space we need to fill in Erie and Niagara county, especially in the City of Buffalo, as well as many parts of Niagara County,” said Shick. “It takes about an hour of your time, to deliver, and in that hour you can make a tremendous, tremendous difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.”

If you would like to sign up to volunteer and help FeedMore, you can sign up at feedmore.wny.org.