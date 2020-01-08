FeedMore WNY expands services, unveils new logo as merger is finalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ten months after the Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels for WNY announced that they would be joining forces to form FeedMore WNY, the merger for the new unified organization has been finalized.

“We kicked off the new year with a bang. We are so excited,” said Catherine Shick, Communications Director for FeedMore WNY. “We have a lot of new exciting developments for 2020 and beyond for the FeedMore WNY organization.”

The organization is moving forward with a new logo, newly unified policies and procedures, and unified financials, as the books for Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank become one.

The merger and the creation of the new non-profit was officially approved by the Attorney General on December 31, 2019, bringing an end to the challenge of operating both the food bank and home meal delivery programs under the FeedMore banner while maintaining separate entities.

“The wonderful thing that we had going for us was that the Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels for WNY had such complimentary missions to begin with,” Shick said.

Those missions are all about “More Food. More Good”, as the new tagline for FeedMore WNY embodies.

And now, FeedMore WNY will be doing even more good.

The organization is expanding its home delivery services in Niagara County from currently serving about 50 seniors in Lockport to serving more than 500 seniors county-wide by the end of the month.

“So many times, these individuals are home bound, they are unable to get out to shop and prepare for meals, and the only people they may see that day is their home delivered meals volunteer,” Shick said. “So it so critical for us to have these services in place to make sure that our older community members are able to age in place with dignity, get the nutrition they need and, of course, just get the support and care and companionship that they so need and deserve.”

FeedMore WNY says your support is critical, too, for both the home delivery and food bank arms of the organization.

You can learn more about how you can help on the new feedmorewny.org website, or on the newly consolidated FeedMore WNY Facebook page, or Twitter or Instagram (@feedmoreWNY)