Feedmore WNY launches new “container farm” to grow produce year-round

(WIVB) – Feedmore WNY is making sure families in our area have access to healthy food all year round.

The non-profit is partnering with the New York Power Authority and the Electric Power Research Institute to launch a new “container farm”.

It will allow them to grow food indoors- even when the weather gets bad.

Leaders say the goal is to get fresh produce to families in areas where it’s not always readily available.

“Feedmore is excited to begin our first year of growing in this container farm environment with kale, because kale is a superfood packed with critical vitamins and minerals to promote good health,” Feedmore WNY communications director Catherine Shick said at a Monday press conference.

The food will be distributed through food pantries and soup kitchens in our area.

It will also be delivered directly to families through Feedmore’s mobile food pantry and the Meals on Wheels program.